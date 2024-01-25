Did you grab the wrong coat at the Ramkota in Pierre last night? Drop me a note.

Have an unusual request for our legislators, lobbyist corps, and others who might have been at the Ramkota last night.

There’s a coat missing that is actually a sentimental item for the person now left coatless. It’s a navy blue mens topcoat (panel inside on the lower side is John Wanamaker) that was on a chair at the Community Support Providers event in the Lake Francis Room at the Ramkota. Given that navy blue wool dress coats are not uncommon, the owner believes that someone might have just mistaken it as their own. (Because it’s the Ramkota, and their coat check is the equivalent of throwing coats on a massive bed)

The gentleman who it belongs to is trying to locate it, as it was also his father’s coat, and he’s worn it and kept it nice for a number of years, and he’s genuinely hoping to get it back because of the memories it holds for him.

If you’re finding that you have an unfamiliar coat of this type, drop me a note, or give me a call, and we can reunite the coat with it’s owner.