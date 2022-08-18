District 30 Dem Bret Swanson campaigning on raising minimum wage to not $15, but $20 an hour

Is there something in the water in District 30? While Republicans have our own cross to bear in that area, it looks like Democrats have a bit of a handful themselves in District 30 House.

Bret Swanson is a candidate who isn’t bothering with showing how he reflects the values of his neighbors in this heavily, heavily Republican District. He’s going full left-coast liberal with his campaign platform. According to his website, which bears little information, he declares in a video that he’s running because he had to “nut up or shut up.” Classy. And he blares his platform:

One party dominates this state. Vote for me and make things fair. “Right-to-work” is terrible for workers, and our minimum wage workers live in poverty. Bret would like to end Right-to-work laws in South Dakota to strengthen worker’s rights and raise the minimum wage to $20 dollars an hour.

Read that here.

While the South Dakota Democrat Party is going for a $15 an hour wage in their platform (page 10), Swanson figures, what they heck, why not $20!

In either case, neither are going to win, so why worry about explaining that the cost of everything will go up to pay for it. Or they’ll just go out of business. He must think people really like checking themselves out at WalMart.

South Dakota has had enough of inflationary increases and gas prices that are leaving apartment dwellers without places to live, and people wondering why everything costs more. Biden-omics is bad enough without liberal do-gooders trying to make it worse.