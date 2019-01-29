DIVISION OF CONSUMER PROTECTION OFFERS ASSISTANCE TO CUSTOMERS OF CP AIR

PIERRE, S.D. – Aerodynamics, Inc., doing business as California Pacific Air (CP Air) recently ceased providing air service to the Pierre and Watertown airports. In the wake of this decision customers have been left trying to obtain new travel arrangements and refunds.

At this time the CP Air website is promising refunds to current ticket holders but the customer service phone lines for CP Air have been, for the most part, unresponsive.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s Division of Consumer Protection is working with City Officials in Pierre and Watertown to give consumers a centralized location to file their complaints.

Consumers trying to obtain a refund can visit www.consumer.sd.gov to submit an online complaint with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Protection, or they can contact Consumer Protection by calling 1-800-300-1986.

For any inquiries as to the status of future air carriers in Pierre or Watertown, please contact the respective city governmental offices at (605) 773-7341 or (605) 882-6200.

Like this: Like Loading...