Ugh. Political correctness run amok.
The U.S. Air Force is instructing cadets to stop using terms like “mom & dad” because they are not gender-inclusive. Academies should focus on education and military readiness—not social activism. https://t.co/QEOEBiQYAT
— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) October 4, 2022
12 thoughts on “Do we have to start designating pronouns to our kids now?”
Methinks Dusty jumped the gun for cheap political points on this one: https://www.outsidethebeltway.com/air-force-academy-didnt-ban-mom-and-dad/
The Air Force can try to spin this, but the slideshow in question says “don’t use words like mom and dad.”
Dusty is right on this one.
Until the idiots running our White House are out of office, NOTHING is going to change because of their love of perversion of all things! Once the legislative and executive branches are changed, only then can the traitors in the Pentagon (“I’ll let my Chinese counterparts know when we’re going to attack” GEN Milley) and his henchmen be removed and stripped of their ranks and benefits for all the violations of trust that have been assumed they would honor. Every officer, including the military academy superintendents, should be included for going along with this wussificaion of our military in general, leadership in particular. If Johnson was truly concerned about stuff like this going on at the academies, he (and Thune and Rounds) should suspend their promotions of military academy applications to South Dakota’s youth.
“wussification of our military”
If only we had rugged, manly, no-nonsense recruits like the Russians do.
Oh just shut up you dolt!
Precious.
My pronouns are she/it.
Pronounced ..
Both General Milley and Sec Def Austin are “woke” crap-ass shills for the Deep State.
Milley, who was a good general, flipped to the “dark side” between his 3rd and 4th stars.
Lloyd Austin is and always has been a “pretender” and reverse racist with a HUGE chip on his shoulder.
He has stepped on un-earned lily pads his entire career.
Austin better belongs on the EEOC reject pile of many decades ago.
Dusty, what would you expect from two proven reprobate souls who forced a “jab or job” C-19 Vaxx mandate on literally hundreds of thousands of the military?
These two jerks are a disgrace to America.
What are you pretending NOT to already know??
Stop 🛑 with the faux “hand-wringing!”
I figured these two corrupt buffoons out long ago… and I don’t have your resources.
Oh my God! The military requires vaccines?
Congressman Thomas Massie introduced H.B. 3860 last summer…’A Bill to Prohibit Any Requirement that a Member of the Armed Forces receive a vaccination against Covid-19. It is co-sponsored by 86 members of congress. I just checked it again and Johnson of South Dakota is still not a co-sponsor. I guess that would detract from his time to hand out “Thank You” pins to Viet Nam veterans…during this campaign season.
My resources are no one special…just a lotta reading.
The military requires more than a dozen vaccinations. And their resources are top medical experts. A toddler can do “a lotta reading”.