Release: South Dakota Senator Michael H. Rohl Among  20 Leaders Nationwide Receiving Leadership Honor

South Dakota Senator Michael H. Rohl Among 20 Leaders Nationwide Receiving Leadership Honor

Senator Michael Rohl is among just 20 young leaders recognized by The Council of State Governments for bipartisan state leadership in 2022. The CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recognizes the outstanding work of 20 up-and-coming elected or appointed officials from across the country who not only exemplify strong leadership skills but have also demonstrated a true commitment to serving the citizens they represent.

“The state officials recognized this year come from diverse backgrounds, different political parties, different branches of state government and from every region of our country, but they share a singular commitment to make a difference for those they serve,” said David Adkins, CSG executive director/CEO. “They are hard-working leaders who have demonstrated the ability to productively collaborate to achieve consensus and produce results, and their public service honors the oldest and best values of our democracy.”

Recipients of the 20 Under 40 Leadership Award are selected from a competitive pool of applicants from across the country and all three branches of state government.

“It’s an honor to win a nationwide, bipartisan leadership award, but great leadership is a team sport, and I couldn’t have done it alone. I was blessed to serve with some amazing Senators that are willing to put in the long hours to better our state. I’m appreciative of their dedication and loyalty. This wouldn’t be possible without the faith and support my district showed me as a 30-year-old political outsider in 2020. There is no doubt my district sets a high standard for me, but I’ll continue working every day to exceed their expectations because that’s who my parents raised me to be.” – Senator Rohl

The committee considered each nominee’s ability to: engage officials across party lines in meaningful ways to advance the common good, provide exceptional leadership to a state chamber, and ability to serve as a champion of change seeking to enhance the lives of all constituents within a specific policy area. Senator Rohl was selected for this award for his work defending the initiated measure process, leading on criminal justice reform legislation, advocacy for education investments, and his work reducing regulations on small business. During his first term, Senator Rohl passed 8 bills through the legislature and onto the Governor’s Desk. All 8 bills had bipartisan support.

Award recipients will be honored by state government leaders at the 2022 CSG National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii.