Kristi for Governor Launches New Ad: “Cutting Taxes. Saving Families.”
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – This past weekend, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched a multi-week six figure ad buy called “Cutting. Saving Families.” The ad features Governor Noem’s promise to deliver the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries.
“Under Joe Biden, prices on essentials goods and groceries are skyrocketing,” the ad says, highlighting that milk prices have increased 20%, beef prices have increased 25%, and egg prices have increased 113% since President Biden took office. These data points are according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
“It’s my job as Governor to protect [families],” Governor Kristi Noem says in the ad. “I am promising that we will repeal the grocery food tax and deliver the largest tax cut in the history of the state of South Dakota.” Governor Noem’s remarks were taken from her announcement of the tax cut at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City last Wednesday.
Eliminating the grocery sales tax reduces the tax burden on South Dakotans by $100 million.
You can learn more about Governor Noem’s promise to eliminate the sales tax on groceries here.
21 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor Launches New Ad: “Cutting Taxes. Saving Families.””
Joe Biden made her do it.
Governor Noem is an innovator and thought leader. I am so glad she came up with this idea of eliminating taxes on groceries. My family and I will celebrate with some tax free Old Dutch Potato Chips with the Ripple mated to some Tax free Top of the Tater Sour Cream while enjoying a tax free glass of ice cold milk. Thank you Governor Noem!
She is a “thought leader”? Her opponent proposed it last year. I think you’re being generous.
Or… was that sarcasm? Hard to tell these days.
Conservatives lead my friend. Libbies follow. Try to keep up!
Lead what?
Libbies
Well said.
Don’t forget the cheese dip. Biden always forgets the cheese dip .. or he is the cheese dip .. one of the three .. at least that’s how I remember it, anyway.
C’mon, man!
Cutting families?! How dare she.
This tax thing from Noem is the second most shameless act I’ve ever seen from a SD politician. The only thing that tops it was her buddy Jason R refusing to resign. Birds of a feather…
Do not like her at all, but they are not buddies. She spoke openly against him remaining in office.
That’s the point. They hate one another but are both pathologically shameless. They have a lot more in common than she’d like to admit.
You are an idiot, she used her power to push everyone against Ravnsborg. She is a horrible governor that doesn’t care about anyone but herself.
Does she mean grocery or food? Big difference. Might be much bigger than $100 million.
She means whatever it takes to get votes.
Out of nowhere, she proposes the elimination of taxes on groceries. She has ten million dollars to his next to nothing campaign budget. Everyone should be asking why she must resort to things like this to survive?
It took the Former Guy flying in to SF to put her over the edge last time. She’s not as well liked as she and her fans think.
I hope she will release a list of legislators who promise to vote to repeal the tax. My belief is that she does not have legislative support. They also could release a list of where taxes will increase to makeup the loss. They approved a raise in taxes to support teacher salaries as well as other State projects. They got the tax on items purchased via the internet. They know how to increase taxes- not repeal taxes.
But they repealed the Bingo Tax.
Another ad targeted at that Joe Biden guy……I haven’t seen him in our state, why does he even want to be our governor?
Governor Noem should immediately end her endorsement of Hershel Walker for Senate in Georgia. During her fund raising she has gotten associated with some very fringe candidates and Mr. Walker is one. She needs better judgement or advice from the people around her to discern who is a real candidate worth appearing with and who is a fraud “celebrity” candidate with no real political positions worth endorsing. It’s a problem affecting the whole Party. One Trump is all we can afford.