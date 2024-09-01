That’s quite the statement coming from President Trump with regards to the legalization of marijuana.
Does that mean the initiated measure 29 people are going to get a boost from his support?
2 thoughts on “Does IM29 get a boost from President Trump’s statement in favor of legalization?”
Don’t Colorado our South Dakota.
The Trump campaign showing signs of desperation by scraping the bottom of the barrel for votes and further demonstrates he is sliding even further into mental decline.