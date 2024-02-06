Dumpster Fire bonus post. Caroline Woods behind the curtain in Doeden campaign

Hadn’t paid much attention to the actual press release that went out this morning for Toby Doeden announcing that he’s going to back out of challenging Congressman Dusty Johnson in the race for US House.

But as I went and re-read it, a name not unknown popped up..

Apparently Doeden is working with disgruntled former Noem staffer Caroline Woods, who spent a chunk of the last election attacking Governor Kristi Noem as not being conservative enough, despite Noem being the – if not one of the – most conservative Governors in the nation.

Woods is married to Family Heritage Alliance/Family Voice director Norman Woods, who has also come under fire for his attacks against the Governor, which came to the point where the Governor declared in late 2022 that the Governor’s office “will no longer work with the Alliance until and unless its executive director chooses to act professionally” after his attacks against the state’s top Republican leader.

Takeaways? Well, #1, I call bullsh*t that they’re going to raise anything approaching a million dollars. And #2 – We have yet to see a committee filing any public disclosure on anything that Doeden has spent in his failed effort. Coming after his effort crashed and burned after about a month, it seems like a lot of false bravado trying to claim all these things Toby and his hired flak Caroline are going to do unless and until we actually see a committee and they file a finance report, which remains to be seen.

But considering the players and all the attacking both do against the leading Republicans in the state, it may provide some explanation why they never used the word “Republican” in any of their efforts.