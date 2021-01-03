Congressman Dusty Johnson from Facebook points out that a Plexiglass Box has been installed in Congress so COVID-positive Congressman can come in and cast a vote for Nancy Pelosi to be Speaker:
Congressman Dusty Johnson from Facebook points out that a Plexiglass Box has been installed in Congress so COVID-positive Congressman can come in and cast a vote for Nancy Pelosi to be Speaker:
One thought on “Dusty Johnson: Plexiglass Box installed in Congress so COVID positive Congressman can vote for Nancy Pelosi”
The republican party would have done the same thing and probably used the box also.
How about trump asking the Georgia Sec of State to recalculate the votes and give him the votes needed to win.