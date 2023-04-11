Joel Koskan plead guilty to two charges of incest. Judge Northrup gave him the max penalty, totaling ten years in prison and a little over $10k in fines owed to the state. pic.twitter.com/UrTQKvlIbW
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) April 11, 2023
One thought on “Early reports from Dakota News Now – Koskan pleads Guilty to 2 charges of incest. 10 years in prison, fines.”
Concurrent or consecutive sentence?