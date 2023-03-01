Election Integrity Bill Passes House State Affairs Committee

PIERRE, S.D. – An election integrity bill, supported by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, passed another legislative hurdle Wednesday.

Senate Bill 207 would strengthen the ban on the inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars to influence the outcome of an election. The bill was approved 8-4 by the House State Affairs Committee.

“This bill protects taxpayer dollars from being used to inappropriately influence elections,” said Attorney General Jackley.

While the measure protects the use of public funds, Attorney General said the bill does not restrict elected officials from speaking in their elected capacity nor any government employee from their involvement in such an issue while in their personal capacity. Governmental bodies still would have the opportunity to present factual information to the public for the purpose of educating voters on a ballot question

Sen. David Wheeler of Huron introduced the bill, which now goes to the full House.

“We appreciate Senator Wheeler’s work to protect taxpayer dollars, and his willingness to work with the Attorney General’s Office,” said Attorney General Jackley.

