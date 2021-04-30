Elevate Rapid City issues second annual pro-business scorecard; declares 9 of 15 Rapid City Legislators as pro-business champions

Rapid City business organization ELEVATE Rapid City has issued their second annual pro-business scorecard, with 9 of 15 Rapid City area legislators doing quite well:

Several of the legislators who had high pro-business scores last year also scored highly this year, with Castleberry, Diedrich, Duhamel, Olson, & Johnson repeating their “Pro-Business Champion” designations from last years’ scorecard.

Similarly, the group also noted several who repeated scoring below 50% pro-business for their votes in the legislature for a second year in a row, with Phil Jensen, Taffy Howard, Tony Randolph, and Tina Mulally.