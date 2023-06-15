First meeting of SOS Study on Election Integrity to be conducted behind closed doors

This year, South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson has convened a group to meet on election integrity to probe how open and transparent our elections are. And according to reports, apparently the first meeting will be conducted behind closed doors, and not many people are happy about it:

“It is a closed session so that our members can talk freely,” said Johnson, who rode federal election frustrations among GOP voters to the South Dakota Republican Party’s nomination for secretary of state last summer. and.. “We understood, as supporters, that she already knew the issues around transparency,” she said. “You never know what you’re walking into, but many of the things she ran on seemed to disappear.” Nelson, the lone lawmaker from the state’s minority party serving on the committee, supported the creation of a summer study pertaining to post-election audits, created through legislation he supported this winter. But the closed-door meeting doesn’t sit well with him, either.

Read the entire story at The Dakota Scout (Subscription required).

Why? Just why? Who is providing this advice? Because this is an unforced error.

I’m not sure why Monae Johnson is setting herself up for a media pummeling here. Because that’s all that closing a meeting on election integrity is going to get her.

Does anyone assume that everything is going to remain behind closed doors with the election denier crowd, and the opposing party at the meeting table?

Stay tuned.