Gov. Noem and Colleagues Oppose Proposed BLM Rule

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and five of her fellow Republican governors sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland opposing the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) proposed rule on “Conservation and Landscape Health.” Governor Noem will testify on Capitol Hill regarding the same subject tomorrow, June 15th, at 8:00am CT. You can read the letter here.

“This Proposed Rule, if adopted, could fundamentally alter the future management of BLM lands to the detriment of recreation, livestock grazing, mineral extraction, renewable energy production, and other common uses on BLM lands,” wrote Governor Noem and her colleagues. “We oppose the Proposed Rule and urge the BLM to start over, withdraw its proposal, and instead focus its efforts on working closely with states, local governments, and stakeholders on rulemaking that will truly enhance active management and actual conservation of BLM lands within the framework of multiple use and sustained yield.”

Tomorrow, Governor Noem’s testimony will focus on reminding the committee that our land is our greatest resource – and God isn’t making any more of it. She will point out that Washington bureaucrats do not know how to manage land better than the folks who have been stewarding it for generations. She will articulate how BLM’s proposed rule would devastate conservation and management efforts, harm wildlife, slow economic growth, and endanger public safety.

“The continuation of multiple use and sustained yield mandates for BLM lands is essential for our states. Western states will struggle to grow and thrive without the flexibility and balance Congress requires in BLM land management,” continued Governor Noem and her colleagues. “We urge the BLM to set aside the Proposed Rule in favor of a new, collaborative process with states, local governments, and stakeholders coming to the table.”

Governor Noem was joined by the following Republican governors in issuing the statement: Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

