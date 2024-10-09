Flags at Half-Staff Statewide for Former U.S. Senator Tim Johnson

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide effective immediately in honor of former U.S. Senator Tim Johnson, who passed away Tuesday evening. Flags will remain at half-staff until the day of Senator Johnson’s interment, which is yet to be announced.

“I worked with Tim Johnson and appreciated that his heart was for the people of South Dakota. He was a true servant,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “On behalf of the State of South Dakota, our prayers go out to his entire family.”

###