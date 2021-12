Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator Bob Dole

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sundown, effective immediately through December 9, in honor of Senator Robert (Bob) Dole.

“Senator Dole exemplified statesmanship,” said Governor Noem. “He was a great American and a dedicated patriot. He will be missed.”

This order is in response to a proclamation by President Joseph R. Biden, which can be found here.

