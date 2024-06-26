Flooding continues across the midwest

Just caught this picture of my cousin’s house down in Lehigh, Iowa:

That’s just nuts. Although, it’s not their first rodeo with this stuff, as they’ve done a lot to largely “flood-proof” their home, which includes actually letting it fill the basement to a point. As she relates the family has to “let it fill so far or the water pressure would blow out the walls.”

Please keep everyone in your thoughts as they do battle with mother nature.

Most of my day job (in insurance claims) is out-of-state, so I’m not dealing with much of it. A couple of tips I would offer for affected home & business owners as found on the NFIP – National Flood Insurance Program website provide some good information about flood insurance:

What does my flood insurance policy cover? Purchasing flood insurance will help protect the things you value. The NFIP offers two types of coverage – building coverage and contents coverage – to protect your home and belongings. Here are examples of what’s covered with NFIP flood insurance: Building Coverage Covers: Electrical and plumbing systems

Furnaces and water heaters

Refrigerators, cooking stoves, and built-in appliances like dishwashers

Permanently installed carpeting

Permanently installed cabinets, paneling, and bookcases

Window blinds

Foundation walls, anchorage systems, and staircases.

Detached garages

Fuel tanks, well water tanks and pumps, and solar energy equipment Contents Coverage Covers:

Personal belongings such as clothing, furniture, and electronic equipment

Curtains

Washer and dryer

Portable and window air conditioners

Microwave oven

Carpets not included in building coverage (e.g., carpet installed over wood floors)

Valuable items such as original artwork and furs (up to $2,500) Items not covered by building or contents coverage: Temporary housing and additional living expenses incurred while the building is being repaired or is unable to be occupied Property outside of an insured building. For example, landscaping, wells, septic systems, decks and patios, fences, seawalls, hot tubs, and swimming pools Financial losses caused by business interruption Currency, precious metals, stock certificates and other valuable papers Cars and most self-propelled vehicles, including their parts Personal property kept in basements

You can read up on it more here. Even if you don’t have flood coverage – take pictures and document losses. Why? Because FEMA may offer disaster aid programs after the fact, and they would require documentation of losses. Often (at least for businesses) they will require a letter from your insurer denying the claim, and showing there is no insurance coverage available for the loss.