McPherson County State’s Attorney declares hand-counting a complete bust, as noted as “far more inaccurate than tabulators”

The news is out that hand-counting of ballots this last primary was officially a bust, as the hand-tabulators in McPherson County took two audits to get it right:

Hand-counting all of the June 4 primary ballots in McPherson County proved the process is a waste of time and money.

That was the take of McPherson County State’s Attorney Austin Hoffman after a secondary audit of ballots on Tuesday.

and..

The hand-counting resulted in four missed ballots (eight missed tallies) in the District 23 House Republican primary, Hoffman said.

“In my view, that’s not acceptable for an actual election,” he said.

Hoffman said concerns about vote tabulators have “no merit whatsoever.”