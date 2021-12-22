Former GOP State Senator Jim Emery passes away

(h/t to Larry Mann) I just saw this on Facebook that former Republican State Senator Jim Emery recently passed away:

James William (Jim) Emery, 87, died Friday, December 10, 2021, in the memory care unit at Peaceful Pines Senior Living Center in Rapid City.

An enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Jim was born at Cheyenne Agency, SD on January 24, 1934 to James E. Emery and Edith V. (Claymore) Emery. He attended school in Pluma, Nisland and Deadwood, SD graduating from Deadwood High School in 1952.

and..

Jim spent much of his life serving others. He was an officer with the Rapid City Jaycees, the chairman of the South Dakota Commission on Indian Affairs, a member of the Hot Springs and Custer City Councils, the president of the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, the founder and first president of the Hot Springs Development Corporation, a member of the Development Committee of the Custer Chamber of Commerce, the president of the South Dakota State Board of Education and a board member for the Black Hills Area Boy Scout Council and Children’s Home Society. He was a long-time member of both Rotary Club and Lions Club.

Jim served in the South Dakota State Legislature, representing District 30, for 12 years (1985 – 1996) – one year in the House of Representatives and 11 years in the Senate. He was also a member of the board of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation for nearly 40 years, serving as treasurer and a member of the executive committee.