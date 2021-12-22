COVID 19 Hospitalizations take slight dip across the board.

Sanford Health has their latest numbers out just in time for Christmas:
The latest numbers for COVID have taken a slight dip from last weeks’ spike (224 Hospitalized, 70 in ICU, and 50 on ventilators), but as has consistently been the case, the unvaccinated are taking the brunt of the pandemic’s effects.
I believe an audit is in order.
A new study out of a California university has linked wireless energy with covid like symptoms:
For your consideration only (informed consent requires .. being informed):
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=d4e6c10f0a00000501eba978ded73a2b
John, that’s as outlandish as curing COVID with animal dewormer.
Nice to see you have an open mind. Believe or don’t, but there is information out there. Notice the .gov. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8248252/
I’m not going to tell you what has been shown to be effective in treating the china flu. Considering I have never stated anything, but only asked about results and you delete it, I am guessing this won’t show either. Sad.
https://www.politifact.com/article/2021/jun/30/what-know-about-pro-ivermectin-groups-study-toutin/
Experts said the trials that the study relies on are not high quality.
Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, said the study is a meta-analysis (an analysis of other analyses) “whose strength is dependent on the underlying studies that comprise it.”
“In general, most of the ivermectin studies that purport to show a positive benefit are of low quality and have potential sources of bias,” which is why the drug is not recommended by the National Institutes of Health or the Infectious Diseases Society of America, he said. “It is only with rigorously designed randomized control trials that any true benefit can be discovered.”
Why don’t they do the rigorous testing and see? It seems most of you ONLY want a vaccine, and not a cure.
Mr. Dale you would be the perfect running mate and Lt. Governor for Lora Hubbel or future Governor Hubbel?
This should tell everyone that they should get their COVID vaccine or booster.