Former Senator Erin Tobin going to Dakotafest. Is Erin getting ready to walk the walk in a Congressional race?

That’s interesting. Former Senator Erin Tobin is noting that she’s going to Dakotafest. With a new logo that’s suggestive of a statewide focus.

This comes after work she’s been doing for US Term Limits, and a recent appointment to the South Dakota Upland Outfitters Association Board of Directors. And an LTE praising Congressman Dusty Johnson on protecting farmland and national security.

And talking quite a bit on how South Dakota should be leading on business and agreeing with the Trump administration on AI infrastructure..

.. in branded posts to social media.

So what’s driving this flurry of activity? I am hearing talk that Erin might be thinking about preparing to jump onto a larger stage.. which might include that open congressional seat where Attorney General Marty Jackley and former Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree have been busy staking out territory.

It wouldn’t be out of character for Erin to be a maverick and push back against conventional wisdom. And let’s face it, the top of the ticket races on the GOP side are tending to be a bit of a sausage fest, if you’ll pardon the term.

Right now the only race with a female running is Secretary of State, which historically has often been held by a woman.

Considering South Dakota refused to remove the exclusive use of male pronouns when referencing certain officeholders or individuals in the last election (Constitutional Amendment E), with Bethany Soye referring to the change as “frivolous,” and (Hillary Clinton Donor) Liz May opposing recognizing women because it would cost too much to reprint a document that’s changed on-line, you have to wonder if things are not moving in a positive direction for the equality of women?

Even more interesting, Erin Tobin was the one who authored the “pro” argument in favor of the Constitutional Amendment, noting in part:

South Dakota has a long history of strong female representation in all three branches of government, and the Constitution should accurately reflect these esteemed members of our government. As a mother of a little girl in South Dakota, I want all young women to realize that they can grow up to do anything they set their mind to, and they too have potential to lead our State in their profession and/or politics.

Read that here.

Erin was willing to put her name to the ballot, and tell the world that she wanted “all young women to realize that they can grow up to do anything they set their mind to, and they too have potential to lead our State in their profession and/or politics.”

Do her recent actions now mean she’s getting ready to walk the walk?