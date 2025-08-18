Former Senator Erin Tobin going to Dakotafest. Is Erin getting ready to walk the walk in a Congressional race?

That’s interesting. Former Senator Erin Tobin is noting that she’s going to Dakotafest. With a new logo that’s suggestive of a statewide focus.
This comes after work she’s been doing for US Term Limits, and a recent appointment to the South Dakota Upland Outfitters Association Board of Directors. And an LTE praising Congressman Dusty Johnson on protecting farmland and national security.
And talking quite a bit on how South Dakota should be leading on business and agreeing with the Trump administration on AI infrastructure..
.. in branded posts to social media.
So what’s driving this flurry of activity? I am hearing talk that Erin might be thinking about preparing to jump onto a larger stage.. which might include that open congressional seat where Attorney General Marty Jackley and former Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree have been busy staking out territory.
It wouldn’t be out of character for Erin to be a maverick and push back against conventional wisdom. And let’s face it, the top of the ticket races on the GOP side are tending to be a bit of a sausage fest, if you’ll pardon the term.
Right now the only race with a female running is Secretary of State, which historically has often been held by a woman.
Considering South Dakota refused to remove the exclusive use of male pronouns when referencing certain officeholders or individuals in the last election (Constitutional Amendment E), with Bethany Soye referring to the change as “frivolous,” and (Hillary Clinton Donor) Liz May opposing recognizing women because it would cost too much to reprint a document that’s changed on-line, you have to wonder if things are not moving in a positive direction for the equality of women?
Even more interesting, Erin Tobin was the one who authored the “pro” argument in favor of the Constitutional Amendment, noting in part:
South Dakota has a long history of strong female representation in all three branches of government, and the Constitution should accurately reflect these esteemed members of our government.
As a mother of a little girl in South Dakota, I want all young women to realize that they can grow up to do anything they set their mind to, and they too have potential to lead our State in their profession and/or politics.
Erin was willing to put her name to the ballot, and tell the world that she wanted “all young women to realize that they can grow up to do anything they set their mind to, and they too have potential to lead our State in their profession and/or politics.”
Do her recent actions now mean she’s getting ready to walk the walk?
37 thoughts on “Former Senator Erin Tobin going to Dakotafest. Is Erin getting ready to walk the walk in a Congressional race?”
This would be a welcomed surprise.
Erin would be a strong PUC candidate.
Serious campaign finance reform would be a far better approach.
Term limits no so much. Sounds good on the surface but there are serious drawbacks as we have experienced here in South Dakota.
Otherwise a no vote to anything MAGA related.
She’s definitely gearing up for something. A branded press release to announce you’ve joined some random board? Only candidates do that.
She lost to Voita. She cant even win in her own district.
If Erin jumped in, Casey would be finished. And Marty? He’d be staring down a woman with a lot of the same characteristics as Noem. Both should be concerned if true.
Same characteristics as Noem? How so?
Two completely different elected officials between Noem and Tobin.
Tobin is not Noem.
The congressional race is a lock for Marty. He’s got the name recognition, the endorsements, the money. There’s no room for anybody else. I don’t know why these other people can’t see it.
I’d say the same on the gubernatorial race, it’s Dusty’s every day of the week.
I agree.
Two completely different elected officials between Noem and Tobin.
It’s far from a sure thing for someone who, just six months ago, was raising money for a gubernatorial run. When asked, “Why are you running for Congress?” the only honest answer seems to be, “Because I was pushed out of the Governor’s race.
Is Crabtree doing anything to be a true competitor?
Stay tuned.
Why would Casey or Erin run against Marty?
Two moderates run to the left of a guy they like? Strange.
Marty’s a good guy and could be a good congressman. But if he were really this conservative powerhouse, he would’ve kept running for Governor. Instead, he backed out knowing he’d lose again. Switching between offices in less than six months doesn’t show passion or conviction. It shows indecision.
nope, it shows pragmatism. He’s a realist: he knows better than to waste time and money on a case he won’t win.
Tilting at windmills might make for good entertainment but that’s it.
And that’s the problem. A candidate can give a great speech and make a convincing case for why they’re running for Congress, but if it doesn’t reflect what they truly wanted, it comes across as a calculated path to victory rather than genuine conviction. That kind of strategy can be a tough sell to voters, since it doesn’t provide a compelling reason to run for office.
I’d love to see Erin back in Pierre in leadership. She could easily win her senate seat back and be majority leader overnight after the real republicans win back the legislature. She’d be good in anything she does, but we definitely need good people like her back in Pierre and stepping up to lead and serve.
I suspect she’s afraid of losing to Voita again.
Is Redstone running Rhoden for gov, and both Erin and Casey for congress? She is definitely part of a coordinated campaign with Crabtree.
No she is not using Redstone. They have no political instincts and anyone who is using them is foolish.
How in the world did Voita win that race?
When only the crazies show up to vote, crazies get elected.
she was backed by SD Right to Life’s misuse of funds, for one thing. The pre-primary report shows they gave her $1000, which isn’t much, but you can see who else gave her money, like Protecting SD Kids gave her $2500, and Karla Lems gave her $325.
Hansen wanted Tobin ousted, and mobilized his fans to get it done.
https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Document.aspx?DocumentID=83635&type=doc
Shared via the Google app
read it here
https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Document.aspx?DocumentID=80300&type=doc
even more entertaining is seeing where Protecting SD Kids put their money in the pre-primary
They backed anti-vacxers like Julie Frye-Mueller and Josephine Garcia. And Taffy Howard, who is probably anti-vax too but I am not certain.
When an organization ostensibly opposed to legalized marijuana gives its money to anti-vax political candidates, the public needs to be better informed
Never again will they get any money or support from us. Never!
Exactly. These orgs have abandoned their mission statement and are just a slush fund for politicians like Hansen who can’t raise it on their own merits.
We and a few others including a well known and respected organization donated to Protecting SD Kids. After what they did phone calls were made and never again was not what we were told being their original focus.
Yes, when anti-legalized marijuana funds go to anti-vax loons, you know they aren’t interested in Protecting SD Kids. What a scam!
She listened to her voters and not the lobbyists?
no, only the crazies came out to vote in the primary.
The primary ballot was a bust, and with no presidential candidates printed on it, too few people bothered to vote. Had there been somebody, anybody, put on the ballot to oppose Trump, both names in the Presidential primary would have appeared on the ballot, and turn out might have been better.
Did SD voters learn their lesson about being apathetic in voting?
The good sense voters sat on their hands and look at the radicals who got in.
You want their names? Its easy to prove.
it is easy, and perhaps it will take a bunch of people looking at the names and addresses of donors on the finance filings of these PACs and letting them know where their money went. Look over the donor lists and contact the people you know.
I’m happy for Senator Tobin whatever path she choses, personally I would vote for her for Governor!