Attorney General Jackley Announces Five Men Arrested In ICAC Child Exploitation Operation at Sturgis Rally

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces five men were arrested during a child exploitation operation conducted by the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“This operation resulted in the arrest of five adults in our communities for attempting to engage in sexual activity with minors,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the local, state and federal agencies that work each day to protect our children.”

The ICAC Task Force, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office, worked in partnership with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Rapid City Police Department, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Marshals Service. The operation was conducted Aug. 1 through Aug. 6.

Four men were separately arrested on federal charges while attempting to meet with a person who they believed to be a 14-year-old girl for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity. They will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The defendants are:

*** Elmer James Hopper, 36, Rapid City—charged with Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

*** Beau James Remington, 23, Black Hawk—charged with Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor.

*** Jayson “Javi” Gomez, 30, Rapid City—charged with Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

*** Joshua Michael Allen, 36, Hermosa—charged with Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

Another defendant was arrested on state charges for solicitation of a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to engage in prohibited sexual acts. He will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. He is:

*** Jackson Wolfgang Witte, 36, Summerset – charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Manufacture of Child Pornography.

The defendants are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

