Former Representative Fred Deutsch has a campaign website set up in case you would like to support his candidacy:
Remember, one of the reasons Fred is running is so you have an option to support a candidate who has not signed a pledge to shoot down planes because of chemtrails (If you recall my July 6 post):
I believe Fred referred to it as kooky, wrong and dangerous.
You can click to donate to Fred here.
12 thoughts on “Fred Deutsch for House campaign website set up”
Boy, If that’s not the pot calling the kettle black,I give up.
Because If anyone is kooky, wrong and dangerous it’s Fred.
Agreed 100%.
It shows how bad that district has become unfortunately. Two horrible choices. Need a normal Dem or Indy to step up and run.
Whoever Roe and Sauder endorse as their running mate will get the 3rd spot
Nailed it.
100% Pure MAGA – accept no substitute!
A complete garbage primary. Sorry to see Watertown continue to be represented by such degenerates.
This is District 4 candidate discussion; Watertown is District 5.
Meanwhile Dylan Jordan is now posting photos of himself passing out candy for Toby with a slogan promoting himself Dylan “No Seatbelts” Jordan Sighting in his social media photos.
Many mistakes were made in NE South Dakota in 2024.
Fred “I want to ban more stuff for the rest of you” Deutsch, running again in the NE corner of SD (not the smartest people of people). Let’s not forget this guy made the state accept some woke language about claiming criticism of Israel and Zionism is antisemitic. No more wokeness, it’s dead.
I’ll take the Jazzy Jordan brand of crazy over Fred’s shake hands then spit on your back brand of politics.