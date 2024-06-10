Former State Rep. Ron Volesky adds pastor to resume, talks about fighting depression

Former State Representative Ron Volesky is in the Huron paper today, not for being a train wreck, but reaching out to others and talking about overcoming depression:

“I was the second youngest person ever elected to the state legislature,” said Volesky, who basked in the novelty at the time. “I started to believe my own press. I fell into bad habits, I did things I’m ashamed of today.”

Emotion colored his voice as he remebered isolating himself from the world around him.

“I was ashamed, and I hid away,” he said. “For a year or longer I would walk down the alley to get to my office so I wouldn’t meet people.”

Volesky said his world turned inward and the sadness grew as he continued to isolate himself from others. “You can’t find help until you admit it,” he added. “It’s okay to say I need help.