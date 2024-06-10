“Everybody done their job.. I’m tired of the bull****”. Fall River County Commissioner says what everyone is thinking about election conspiracists

If you feel the need to torture yourself for a while, the Fall River County Commission listened to the election conspiracists go on ad nauseum about absentee balloting, until one of them just had enough, as he told the election nut to take it to the Secretary of State, and that after bending over backwards to make unhappy people unhappy, he was tired of the bull****.”
Start watching at around 2 hours and 40 minutes, and you’ll want this person to shut up as well:
Is the 45th President of the United States an “election nut” too? Where do you think these local “nuts” have all dredged this garbage up from? Oh yeah, from HIM!! Almost four years later and he still claims he won “by a lot”, but it was stolen from him by rampant voter fraud –despite not a shred of evidence. In fact, ALL real evidence presented (and multimillion dollar defamation settlements) have proven the falsehood of his lies…. and yet he persists because his fragile ego can’t abide losing a golf game or an election or anything else, and so he lies and cheats and pretends that he wins every.single.time. What do you expect his loyal supporters to do? They MUST parrot his lies or they risk excommunication by Dear Leader. It would be really great if you would just come right out and assign the blame smack dab where it belongs, instead of harassing the locals who are just mimicking the Pied Piper.