“Everybody done their job.. I’m tired of the bull****”. Fall River County Commissioner says what everyone is thinking about election conspiracists

If you feel the need to torture yourself for a while, the Fall River County Commission listened to the election conspiracists go on ad nauseum about absentee balloting, until one of them just had enough, as he told the election nut to take it to the Secretary of State, and that after bending over backwards to make unhappy people unhappy, he was tired of the bull****.”

Start watching at around 2 hours and 40 minutes, and you’ll want this person to shut up as well: