This is disgusting. This racist behavior has no place in South Dakota or anywhere. https://t.co/HPKBkGmhcL
— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) June 9, 2024
8 thoughts on “Group flies Nazi Flag in front of State Capital”
Horrible. Very creepy.
I agree. Horrible. Creepy.
But that they can do it shows we are better than them and it is a reminder there are some really evil people in our midst.
nice to have a governor condemn this, even if it’s a previous governor. thanks.
Noem condemned it immediately
“Both Governor Kristi Noem and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued responses to the march condemning the actions of the group.”
The above was copied directly from the article the link takes one to. That’s how you back up what you say…not that you would know anything about that.
you people are so over-sensitive and touchy. how does a cretinous group like this come to feel so bold? so ready-for-prime-time? i just observe causes and effects. groups stand their ground at a place they feel should be “their ground.”
who helps them to feel encouraged at this historic time? who indeed.
Enquirer,
Having trouble your bias caused you to jump to a conclusion and make a false accusation?
You are at least consistent: You can be counted on to model just want you condemn in others.