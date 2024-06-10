Impressions from the 2024 Republican State Convention

After a day or so convalescing from the activities of the 2024 SGOP State Convention, just wanted to summarize some of what went on, and my impressions of the event, overall.

The SDGOP is heading into the fall a little divided, and cash starved. While it might not have been open combat, at times – especially on Thursday and Friday – there did not seem to be an overarching sense of party unity as has been evidenced in the past. In fact, the convention came off like a reluctant religious pilgrimage more than a convivial atmosphere where people wanted to be there. Many people seemed to go out of a sense of obligation, if not to prevent the other side from winning.

This was what we might consider “the poor convention.” as it was lean and mean. Lean, as in the ‘swag bag’ of past conventions with trinkets, coupons, items from sponsors and communities was flat out gone. There wasn’t even a bag. Upon registration attendees got Governor Noem’s books, and a program devoid of information, except a schedule, and a list of donors. (This is why you hand the program off to someone who knows what they’re doing). A lot of people stayed away until the last possible day. Many in the ultra-right were emboldened, and we had the usual goofiness inserted into the GOP Platform/resolutions. They re-instated Yankton for the Convention, after they re-wrote their bylaws to “do what they want,” which underlined that there were plenty of people who did not care about the GOP as an organization, rather than a means to an end.

But there were also moments of clarity. A broad base of delegates came in for the vote on Saturday. In the face of calls against foreign ownership in all agriculture one delegate pointed out that in this world, it’s impossible anymore. Get rid of foreign ownership, and Smithfield and many other ag markets go away. And there were other moments where it seemed like a normal convention. Maybe we’re not too far gone?

Candidates who have been running for the long haul still matter. While there were rumors and fear of the ultra-right going after convention as they did the primary elections, it really didn’t happen. There were moments, such as the goofy Phil Jensen for National Committeeman candidacy that were a bit of a wild ride.

Phil jumped in at the last minute in an unchallenged race that was a shoe-in for current Committeeman Ried Holien. Facing the group that was there on Thursday & Friday, Holien actually went to the step of drafting a withdrawal from the race that was sent out very early Saturday morning. But it was then immediately clawed back. Why? Because the larger Saturday crowd was a far different group.

As the run up to the race drew near, R. Shawn Tornow and Phil Jensen’s wife were counseling him at the Clubhouse breakfast area that it was going to be close (before they noticed me eating breakfast there, and scurried away). But when the vote finally came down to it, after some lackluster nominations, Phil Jensen gave a short speech, announced the Freedom Caucus was more important to him, and withdrew from the race, and Ried Holien took the position again.

It was the same case for the other races. Public Utilities Commission had a goofy opponent jump in at the last minute against incumbent commissioner Kristie Fiegen, who has been working the race for months, with the support of her fellow officeholders. That was no contest, especially in the contest where the GOP needed a proven commodity to move forward for the fall election.

National Committeewoman might have been the only race where the hard right seemed to have some movement, as they moved to punish candidate Amber Hulse for taking out Julie Frye-Mueller in the State Senate Race just a few days before. But, to her credit, winner Heidi Engelhart had also been unwavering in her run for the office which had started last year, versus Hulse who had gotten into the race mid-stream. Hulse came into the race with significant Trump bonafides, which didn’t seem to move delegates. Amber will likely move forward into the State Senate, after moving past the token Democrat opposition. Except now, as the hard right has shown Amber, they are most certainly not her friend.

The Community of Pierre seems to be on an upswing. There’s enough new construction in the central core of Pierre, especially down by the river, to be noticeable with a long, long-overdue updated aquatic facility, event venues, etc. I wanted that riverside crab shack to be successful, but as was explained to me, an outdoor venue in 105 degree Pierre summer heat isn’t always a winner.

Overall, I think a lot of people took a pass on a convention they didn’t believe would be very fun. It was definitely subdued, and generally people were on good behavior. But it came off as more of a chore than a celebration. And that’s a bit of an issue for a group that calls itself the “Republican Party.”