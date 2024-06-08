Oakes announces candidacy for PUC

Gideon Oakes announced Friday he is running for the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

Oakes, 38, is a Keystone-area business owner and volunteer EMT who has worked in the technology and logistics sectors throughout much of his career. He and his wife, Mary, have three children.

“My candidacy offers South Dakotans the chance for a fresh perspective in an office that rarely turns over,” Oakes said. “I believe government service should be a calling, not a career.”

Oakes said his top priorities as a PUC commissioner will be encouraging the security and redundancy of utility infrastructure components, continuing the expansion of access to terrestrial broadband and being a staunch advocate for utility customers and landowners.

“South Dakotans are resilient. Our infrastructure should be as well,” Oakes said. “From day one, I will work with our utility providers to help ensure that we can always rely on critical services in the times we need them the most.”

In addition to being elected twice to the Keystone Board of Trustees between 2012 and 2016, he has also served on the Keystone Fire Protection District as well as the boards of several civic organizations including Black Hills & Badlands Association, Keystone Economic Development Association, Holy Terror Days Association and United Way of the Southern Black Hills.

Oakes will seek the Libertarian Party’s nomination at their state convention, June 29 , in Pierre. If successful, he will face incumbent Republican commissioner Kristi Fiegen and potentially a Democrat challenger in the November 5 general election.

###