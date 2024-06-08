GOP National Committeewoman Race between Heidi Engelhart and Amber Hulse

The final race of the day at the 2024 SDGOP Convention is the National Committeewoman Race between Heidi Engelhart and Amber Hulse with their respective delegations extolling their virtues.

Engelhart’s speech established her right off as a pipeline protester, declaring her support of “life, liberty and private property,”despite no information that her opponent disagrees. Hulse spoke about her experience in the Trump White House, as well as her platform of election integrity, engaging the next generation, and making sure we have the resources to run our campaigns.

The vote ended up giving the contest to Engelhart over Hulse in an early lead.

Despite the loss, Hulse was victorious this last Tuesday in her contest for State Senate against Julie Frye Mueller. Having the prospective title of Senator after this fall’s election is still a pretty good consolation prize.