Watertown Mayor and current SDGOP national Committeeman gave delegates a red meat speech campaigning for a return to his position against his opponent, controversial State Representative Phil Jensen.

Jensen gave a speech on his background on his history in SD politics after moving to SD from out of state. Jensen admitted his membership as a founding member of the state Freedom Caucus… and then withdrew from the race.

A unanimous ballot was cast, re-electing Holien to the position.