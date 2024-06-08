PUC candidates speak to GOP Convention

Kristie Fiegen and Amber Christiansen are vying for being chosen as Public Utilities Commissioner as they give speeches to the assembled delegates.

Fiegen gave a standard speech of making sure South Dakota has a stable electrical supply, and being an impartial judge of utility matters.

Christiansen invoked Jesus a few times, and talked about the case she filed with the PUC, where she failed to show up.

Incumbent PUC Commissioner Fiegen handily won the race on a better than 2-1 basis, and managed to hold on to that vote throughout the entire balloting process.