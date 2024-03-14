Freedom Caucus director fronting for “Students for Life Action,” demanding answers to abortion survey.

Interesting e-mail that went out to Legislative candidates last night from Jordan Mason, who seems to apparently be trying to figure out exactly how many sketchy groups he can make money off of.

Mason has been involved with the South Dakota Freedumb Caucus, but the page noting that in the State Freedom Caucus network seems to have been taken down, so I can’t say for any certainty if that association remains. And now Jordan has popped up as the “Legislative Affairs & Elections Manager” for “Students for Life Action,” which blasted out this e-mail last night with his name and contact information on it.

One candidate wondered to me “why the hell is Jordan Mason the one sending this out?” And while the e-mail says “We have new opportunities to protect life,” another person with actual ties to the pro-life movement in the state noted that they assume he’s sending it out because he’s making money, and noting that their “elections manager” has never done anything to support the pro-life cause in South Dakota.

Tip for Candidates: The only survey regarding abortion that Republican candidates should consider, if they are so inclined, is the one that comes from SD Right to Life. I’ve had GOP legislators counsel new candidates that the only two surveys they should consider bothering with are the NRA Survey, and the one from SDRTL. Anything else is going to come back on them and/or provide information they can use in opposition research.

Considering the source, this appears to be the latter; a survey from which someone will mine information to use in primaries against candidates. I suspect it’s a case that anything you say can and will be used against you. And anything you don’t say will also be used against you.

Darned if you do, and darned if you don’t. Best advice from me for candidates on this survey is to spike it, and spike it hard. Because if no one is talking to this group, it takes the wind out of their sails for being taken seriously when the attack cards come.