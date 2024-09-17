GOP Exec. Dir. Reggie Rhoden charged with disorderly conduct from GOP National Convention Incident

Apparently, Milwaukee was the place to be for a wild convention. And why am I not surprised that this involved Taffy Howard trying to stick her face in a photo?

From Dakota Scout:

According to sources, Rhoden did not want GOP delegate Taffy Howard in the video. Howard, a former state House member who unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Dusty Johnson in the 2022 primary, is running for state Senate.

“I was informed that Reggie Rhoden created a disturbance during the RNC Convention at the Fiserv Forum Center,” the issuing officer wrote, according to the citation obtained by The Dakota Scout. “Lauschke stated the phone hit a person in the Maryland delegation… (and) caused a disturbance in the crowd.”

The incident, Lauschke told investigators, was reported to officers on scene — but only after the convention did he gain traction in getting charges filed. He reported that the incident left him with an injured wrist, which he did not seek medical attention for.