SDGOP September FEC Report: $305k raised, $317k spent, $39k cash on hand

The South Dakota Republican Party filed the September Federal Elections Commission report today. And while it is the beneficiary of some presidential donations rolling through the party, it is still headed on a downward trend for cash on hand at the end of the month.

SDGOP September 2024 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

$305,578.89 in donations came into the Republican Party via donors such as Dana White and T. Sanford (guessing the middle name wasn’t listed in the report), while $316,876.77 in expenses went out.

The state’s majority party ended with over $11,000 less in the federal account than it started the month with.

Which might get to be a serious situation at the end of the year after the election.