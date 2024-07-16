GOP National Party Platform softens stances on abortion, same-sex marriage

An interesting story coming out of the Republican National Convention is that the national party’s platform seems to be softening some language on divisive social issues that they would have taken a stronger stance on in the past, such as on abortion, and same-sex marriage:

Delegates at the Republican National Convention approved a new party platform Monday that embraces presumptive nominee Donald Trump’s political positions, including a leave-it-to-states approach to abortion law that abandons the party’s long-standing explicit support for national restrictions on the procedure.

and..

Trump advisers said they wanted to cut down the platform in part to limit opponents’ ability to use the language against them.

The new platform also abandons the old document’s opposition to same-sex marriage, saying only that “Republicans will promote a Culture that values the Sanctity of Marriage.”

and..

The platform states: “We proudly stand for families and Life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights.”