GOP National Party Platform softens stances on abortion, same-sex marriage

An interesting story coming out of the Republican National Convention is that the national party’s platform seems to be softening some language on divisive social issues that they would have taken a stronger stance on in the past, such as on abortion, and same-sex marriage:
Delegates at the Republican National Convention approved a new party platform Monday that embraces presumptive nominee Donald Trump’s political positions, including a leave-it-to-states approach to abortion law that abandons the party’s long-standing explicit support for national restrictions on the procedure.
and..
Trump advisers said they wanted to cut down the platform in part to limit opponents’ ability to use the language against them.
The new platform also abandons the old document’s opposition to same-sex marriage, saying only that “Republicans will promote a Culture that values the Sanctity of Marriage.”
and..
The platform states: “We proudly stand for families and Life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights.”
Thoughts?
good
I believe there are more important issues in this election, and taking these two decisive issues off the tables is the right thing to do.
The Log Cabin Republicans who were fairly young activists in Minnesota were given the boot by MAGA Christian Nationalists during their last state convention.
Imagine being such a small-minded busybody that you’re opposed to two consenting, unrelated adults deciding to share their life together. Gay marriage has been a settled topic for nearly two decades, grow up and move on to more important matters.