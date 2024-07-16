Attorney General Jackley Urges Congress To Support Safeguard American Voting Eligibility (“SAVE”) Act

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty has joined 21 other Attorneys General in urging Congress to support the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (“SAVE”) Act.

The proposal would prohibit illegal immigrants from voting in elections. Under the Act, individuals would have to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

U.S. House of Representatives members approved the measure last week. It now goes to the U.S. Senate.

“This is a common-sense approach to protecting our elections,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The “SAVE” Act will increase Americans’ confidence in the security of our elections.”

Other Attorneys Generals who have signed the letter to Congressional leaders are from: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The letter can be found here.

-30-