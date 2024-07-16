Taffy trying to be the new Isaac at GOP convention July 16, 2024 Pat Powers You just have to wonder if some people just shouldn’t be allowed to go to the national convention.. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
3 thoughts on “Taffy trying to be the new Isaac at GOP convention”
The look on Sandy’s face says it all, doesn’t it?!
THANK YOU for saying what we’re all thinking!!
What the He11 does everyone have against Taffy? Perhaps the fact that she opposed Dusty, the Democratic a$$ kisser, in the former election? Unlike most in the SD and US Legislatures, she has read and voted on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the GOP Platform. Maybe it is the fact that she is a Conservative Republican.