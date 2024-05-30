Gov. Kristi Noem Responds to Wrongful Conviction of President Trump
PIERRE, SD – Today, Governor Kristi Noem responded to the wrongful conviction of President Donald J. Trump.
“Massively conflicted, Biden donor and Liberal judge + stacked jury with unconstitutional jury instructions + radical leftist prosecutor = wrongful conviction.
“President Trump did nothing wrong, and even the liberal media knows it.
“The judge violated Trump’s constitutional rights and did everything in his power to get this outcome despite the clear evidence Trump was innocent.
No doubt Trump will be easily vindicated soon as the case will obviously be overturned on appeal.”
Governor Noem’s response was initially posted on X.
3 thoughts on “Gov. Kristi Noem Responds to Wrongful Conviction of President Trump”
If Trump didn’t get a fair trial, then none of us would. If Kristi really believes this, then she should stop trying to grow government at every turn. These types of state laws will vary by state (states rights), and some will have more than others. A real message would be to slow the growth of laws in our state, promote actual freedom to show support to Trump. Claiming everyone, including the entire jury, is a radical liberal, is just nonsense.
How is this a wrongful conviction? A jury convicted the guy.
LOL what a great day for America! 🇺🇸