Gov. Kristi Noem Responds to Wrongful Conviction of President Trump

PIERRE, SD – Today, Governor Kristi Noem responded to the wrongful conviction of President Donald J. Trump.

“Massively conflicted, Biden donor and Liberal judge + stacked jury with unconstitutional jury instructions + radical leftist prosecutor = wrongful conviction.

“President Trump did nothing wrong, and even the liberal media knows it.

“The judge violated Trump’s constitutional rights and did everything in his power to get this outcome despite the clear evidence Trump was innocent.

No doubt Trump will be easily vindicated soon as the case will obviously be overturned on appeal.”

Governor Noem’s response was initially posted on X.

###