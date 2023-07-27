Gov. Noem, AG Jackley Respond to State Senator’s Use of COVID Funds

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley released two letters referencing the inappropriate use of COVID relief dollars by state Senator Jessica Castleberry of Rapid City.

Governor Noem sent a letter to Attorney General Jackley on Tuesday, July 25, asking that his office investigate possible Constitutional and statutory violations committed by Senator Castleberry when she and her business had accepted more than $603,000 in COVID relief dollars while she served in the Legislature. The State Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that such payments to elected officials were illegal. You can find Governor Noem’s letter to Attorney General Jackley here.

Attorney General Jackley sent a letter on Wednesday, July 26, to Gov. Noem responding to her request. You can find Attorney General Jackley’s letter to Governor Noem here. Also on July 26, Attorney General Jackley sent a letter to Senator Castleberry requesting she repay the full amount. Attorney General Jackley stated in his letter that the state will pursue court action if the full amount is not repaid. Senator Castleberry has 10 days to respond. You can find Attorney General Jackley’s letter to Senator Castleberry here.

###