Governor Noem Announces “Freedom Works Here” NASCAR Stock Car
Unveiling our https://t.co/Z14sqo8WZH NASCAR! pic.twitter.com/YwWwL7XkaP
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 27, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem announced that the “Freedom Works Here” nationwide workforce recruitment campaign is partnering with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor a NASCAR stock car.
“The momentum of ‘Freedom Works Here’ isn’t slowing down – and so our efforts will not slow down,” said Governor Noem. “In fact, they’re about to get a lot faster. I’m talking up to 200 miles per hour fast.”
The “Freedom Works Here” ads have been watched more than 300 million times. More than 3,500 Americans from every state have applied to move to South Dakota. 675 of those folks are in the final stages of the process of moving to our state.
“On behalf of Team Live Fast, we want to thank everyone at Freedom works Here for partnering with us this weekend at Richmond and later this season at Bristol,” said Live Fast Motorsports Co-Owner Matt Tifft. “We’re excited to unveil the Freedom Works Here #78 Chevy Camaro and bring recognition to the opportunities in the state of South Dakota!”
The racing team for the “Freedom Works Here” NASCAR stock car is going to be racing for South Dakota small businesses. This campaign is helping businesses across South Dakota fill their workforce needs.
“We appreciate what South Dakota is doing for their people through workforce initiatives while providing a beautiful state to build the American Dream. I look forward to partnering with them and spreading the message of Freedom Works Here,” said the driver of #78, BJ McLeod.
###
10 thoughts on “Governor Noem Announces “Freedom Works Here” NASCAR Stock Car”
OK, that’s just cool.
OMG
They should ask the Governor if she would drive the car. After all, she’s never lost a race.
Great comment Ed
Mary, you forgot the 💥
And she puts her own face on it, lol.
Grandstanding with flame throwers. Posing with guns. Riding horse for the cameras. Mounting motorcycles. Millions in national commercials featuring Noem, paid for by you and me. Now this, also paid for by South Dakota taxpayers. It’s her never-ending campaign for attention. And it’s embarrassing. What’s next – her picture on SD license plates?
Please Governor… just stop.
~ paid for by you and me. ~
I didn’t know you were a contributor to the Governor, keep up the good work.
Another taxpayer paid Kristi Noem brand promotion campaign. Miss the days when we had Governors that were there to serve others rather than use public office to serve themselves.
Who advises her on these things? She may get away with it but she could just as easily become a national laughing stock with stunts like this.
Will television cameras have to blot her face out during races to avoid giving her free campaign advertising? Does it qualify as an in-kind contribution?
It’s just so stupid.