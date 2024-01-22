Gov. Noem and Colleagues Oppose Biden’s Electric Vehicle Mandates

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and 15 of her fellow Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden opposing his mandates on electric vehicles. You can read the letter here .

“We request you remove your mandate that two out of every three vehicles be electric and instead provide a more realistic approach by allowing the free market to determine the direction and timing for the industry’s growth rather than the federal government,” continued Governor Noem and the other governors. “Let American consumers decide for themselves.”

The governors in their letter call out the lack of necessary infrastructure to support battery electric vehicles. They state that while the technology is promising, it will take time to develop the marketplace and properly address consumer access and concerns.

“Instead of using government mandates to drive the vehicle market, allow American consumers to maintain choice in the types of vehicles they choose to drive,” wrote Governor Noem and her colleagues. “While we are not opposed to the electric vehicle marketplace, we do have concerns with federal government mandates that penalize retailers and do not reflect the will of the consumer. Even with deep price cuts, manufacturers’ incentives, and generous government funding, federal mandates on electric vehicles are unrealistic. The American customer should be able to decide what technology makes most sense for them, not the federal government.”

Governor Noem was joined by the following Republican governors in issuing the statement:

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

