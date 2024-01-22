Toby Doeden RCJ editorial extolls own virtues on helping others. Does raising rent on single mothers by 50% count?

I was out in the hills this weekend, once again moving furniture for my wife for her new job in Spearfish. And I officially hate this time of year. It’s tough enough to keep regular vehicles running in subzero temperatures, so I welcome Governor Noem and other Governor’s protests over electric vehicle mandates from the federal government. I can’t imagine it’s going to go well in January & February if we’re forced to all buy electric cars.
But getting back to the topic at hand, while I was out there I saw that Toby Doeden had an editorial in the Rapid City Journal taking the opportunity to extoll his own virtues, as he seems to have a tendency to do when discussing his interest in running for Congress.
Aside from his re-warmed campaign attacks on our current Congressman Dusty Johnson which tend to be F.O.S., there was a passage in his written missive of self-laudatory hot air that particularly caught my eye:
I come from humble roots where my dad was disabled most of my life and my mom worked countless jobs to make ends meet. My grandparents on both sides were farmers, who had a strong work ethic and conservative beliefs — values I’m thankful they instilled in me. I’ve worked hard my entire life to get where I am today. When I was young, I told myself if I’m ever fortunate enough to be in a position to help others, I would, and I’ve done just that in my Aberdeen community.
As Doeden (or his ghostwriter) claims, if he was ever fortunate enough to be in a position to help others.. he’s done just that in his Aberdeen community. So, does Doeden count this story that made it to Dakota News Now as an example of his “helping others?”
Ashley Washagesic, a single mother from Aberdeen, saw her rent go up by 48% this year.
Washagesic began renting a home on north Lloyd Street in May of 2020. She paid $775 for the two-bedroom house each month. Washagesic shared the home with her two daughters.
In August, Plaza Rentals bought the property and increased Washagesic’s rent to $1,150 a month. She accepted that she would have to pay another $375 a month, but she just wanted to know why.
and..
“It’s just insane. 48% increase for rising cost? For a small place that’s not even worth $1,150 a month? That put a huge strain on my financial situation because I’m trying to go to school to better myself for my kids,” said Washagesic.
and..
Dakota News Now reached out to Plaza Rentals for a statement. When asked if inflation of the housing market and other consumer goods had to do with the rent increase, Plaza Rentals owner Toby Doeden gave the following statement:
“The overwhelming majority of inflation in Aberdeen, like the rest of the Country, was caused by President Biden and his administration’s failed policies. This one particular example has absolutely nothing to do with inflation and Dakota News Now is well aware of this fact.
Claiming that he would help others in his community kind of flies in the face of the other recent story where he’s buying up houses and sending rental rates sky-high just because he can. And you can’t but be left scratching your head over his gobbeldygook answer where he blames Biden for inflation, but walks it back by saying that this example has nothing to do with inflation.
Extolling one’s own virtues for giving to the community.. apparently by raising the rent of single mothers. Not exactly Robin Hood, is it?
How long do we think this dumpster fire of an “exploratory” effort is going to keep smoldering? Because it’s great for humorous content! Stay tuned!
14 thoughts on “Toby Doeden RCJ editorial extolls own virtues on helping others. Does raising rent on single mothers by 50% count?”
It’s amazing how Biden caused inflation worldwide when it started before he took office. Must not have been the 7 trillion in debt Trump added.
Doeden isn’t wrong when he says that the rent increase isn’t due to inflation. It’s purely due to his pigheaded greed.
Pretty much all the record profits and a good chunk of inflation is just capitalistic greed. Never let a disaster go to waste. It’s time to raise taxes on the wealthy.
He used to boast on a regular basis on facebook that he was always looking for what is best for Aberdeen and himself. Does that include his new addiction for profit emporium being the touted as the biggest Casino and Liquor store in Aberdeen that will have a Cigar Humidor? That must be a fascinating rationalization of support by supposed ultra social and fiscal conservatives that are supporting this hypocrite.
Jacking up rents on single mothers by 50%
Handing out 1 sack of groceries per car just prior to announcing exploring a run for Congress which was promoted on his FB page. Curious if he included free tokens to his new “Biggest Casino in Aberdeen” or coupons to his “Biggest Liquor Store” in Aberdeen? How about a smoker starter kit for adults or boxes of candy cigarettes for the kids?
Nothing like some disingenuous self serving used car salesman increasing the speed of the hamster wheel for the citizens of Aberdeen.
I highly doubt this proud to claim “Flunked out of School” Q exploratory congressional candidate wrote this editorial. He posts like a Caveman. It looked like he was claiming one did not need an or any education in a past post that was removed.
To anony at 10:33. US Inflation was 1.6% when Joe Biden took the President’s office. You can make up your own excuses, but not your own facts. Bidenomics caused Bidenflation and the bottum 80% of income earners are thousands of dollars behind in earning power compared to 3 years ago.
Michael, don’t throw facts at the liberals…it causes them great anxiety.
Conservative here…the money didn’t help anything. It takes a few months (sometimes a few years) to catch up to economic policy.
how much did he pay for the property vs what the previous owner paid for it?
Depending on what he had to pay for the property, he might have to increase the rent . You know how that works.
Free rent or rent that doesn’t cover the land owners costs seems like advocacy for socialism.
The alternative, unbridled profits driving families from homes and destroying the basis of the American dream which includes home ownership. I’d argue, allowing so many homes to be purchased for profit is going to backfire. Calling any sort of protections for renters as socialism is a classic way to brand any help as being bad. The solution resides in the middle somewhere. Corp home sales are about to surpass individual owner sales. Investment groups are going to be buying more houses than families. I don’t see how that ends well.
Maybe if he had to jack rents up that high it’s not a profitable building or he overpaid and is a bad businessman? Maybe it is indeed easier for cameos to go through the eyes of needles than for the rich to go to Heaven?
actual lol @ the graphic
No petition gathering has begun. As one poster commented on the Doeden Dumpster Fire’s exploratory congressional run page that they questioned if he has any intention to run for Congress or instead just create another Trump fanboy club. Starting to look sketchy to me and it sure looks that way.