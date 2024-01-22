Toby Doeden RCJ editorial extolls own virtues on helping others. Does raising rent on single mothers by 50% count?

I was out in the hills this weekend, once again moving furniture for my wife for her new job in Spearfish. And I officially hate this time of year. It’s tough enough to keep regular vehicles running in subzero temperatures, so I welcome Governor Noem and other Governor’s protests over electric vehicle mandates from the federal government. I can’t imagine it’s going to go well in January & February if we’re forced to all buy electric cars.

But getting back to the topic at hand, while I was out there I saw that Toby Doeden had an editorial in the Rapid City Journal taking the opportunity to extoll his own virtues, as he seems to have a tendency to do when discussing his interest in running for Congress.

Aside from his re-warmed campaign attacks on our current Congressman Dusty Johnson which tend to be F.O.S., there was a passage in his written missive of self-laudatory hot air that particularly caught my eye:

I come from humble roots where my dad was disabled most of my life and my mom worked countless jobs to make ends meet. My grandparents on both sides were farmers, who had a strong work ethic and conservative beliefs — values I’m thankful they instilled in me. I’ve worked hard my entire life to get where I am today. When I was young, I told myself if I’m ever fortunate enough to be in a position to help others, I would, and I’ve done just that in my Aberdeen community.

You can read that here.

As Doeden (or his ghostwriter) claims, if he was ever fortunate enough to be in a position to help others.. he’s done just that in his Aberdeen community. So, does Doeden count this story that made it to Dakota News Now as an example of his “helping others?”

Ashley Washagesic, a single mother from Aberdeen, saw her rent go up by 48% this year. Washagesic began renting a home on north Lloyd Street in May of 2020. She paid $775 for the two-bedroom house each month. Washagesic shared the home with her two daughters. In August, Plaza Rentals bought the property and increased Washagesic’s rent to $1,150 a month. She accepted that she would have to pay another $375 a month, but she just wanted to know why. and.. “It’s just insane. 48% increase for rising cost? For a small place that’s not even worth $1,150 a month? That put a huge strain on my financial situation because I’m trying to go to school to better myself for my kids,” said Washagesic. and.. Dakota News Now reached out to Plaza Rentals for a statement. When asked if inflation of the housing market and other consumer goods had to do with the rent increase, Plaza Rentals owner Toby Doeden gave the following statement: “The overwhelming majority of inflation in Aberdeen, like the rest of the Country, was caused by President Biden and his administration’s failed policies. This one particular example has absolutely nothing to do with inflation and Dakota News Now is well aware of this fact.

Read that here.

Claiming that he would help others in his community kind of flies in the face of the other recent story where he’s buying up houses and sending rental rates sky-high just because he can. And you can’t but be left scratching your head over his gobbeldygook answer where he blames Biden for inflation, but walks it back by saying that this example has nothing to do with inflation.

Extolling one’s own virtues for giving to the community.. apparently by raising the rent of single mothers. Not exactly Robin Hood, is it?

How long do we think this dumpster fire of an “exploratory” effort is going to keep smoldering? Because it’s great for humorous content! Stay tuned!