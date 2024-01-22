Release: South Dakota Corn Growers Association Adopts Policy on Carbon Pipelines

South Dakota Corn Growers Association Adopts Policy on Carbon Pipelines

Sioux Falls, SD, January 22, 2024 – The South Dakota Corn Growers Association (SDCGA) adopted policy on the environmental and economic benefits of CO2 pipelines and related property rights issues at their Annual Meeting in Sioux Falls on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The policies acknowledge the important economic role of the pipeline in meeting the demands of consumers and future customers.

Dave Ellens, President of the SDCGA shares, “Our membership supports policies that facilitate the potential for continued and improved demand for corn grind here in South Dakota. The SDCGA will also work towards and back solutions that help to incentivize voluntary easements.”

The two resolutions passed are:

Part of SDCGA’s core mission is to support in-state corn grind, including helping to ensure that opportunities exist for future market development for value-added corn products within South Dakota. Because of that mission, we support carbon pipelines to lower the carbon intensity score of ethanol plants. It is also imperative that the processes used to complete these projects show respect for landowners’ property rights. We believe eminent domain, while sometimes necessary, should be used as a tool of last resort.

We support carbon capture and transportation technology that increases the profitability and financial sustainability of South Dakota corn producers.

About South Dakota Corn Growers Association: Farmer Led and South Dakota Focused

South Dakota corn producers formed the SDCGA membership organization in 1986 to serve as a collective voice on issues at the state and national levels. The state is divided into nine districts for representation. SDCGA board of directors are elected by fellow South Dakota corn producers from their respective districts. SDCGA meets annually to pass resolutions and hold board elections.