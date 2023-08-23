Gov. Noem Announces $27 Million in High-Speed Broadband Grants

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced the final round of funding that will award up to $27 million to connect rural South Dakota to high-speed broadband. Governor Noem made this announcement during the South Dakota Telecommunications Association Conference. You can find the video of Governor Noem’s announcement here.

“We are revitalizing small town America with this investment. And we are preserving our way of life,” said Governor Noem. “My vision is to bring, high-speed internet to every home and business in South Dakota. No one should have to choose between the modern economy and a life in their hometown. It’s time to finish the job.”

The Connect SD broadband program has connected tens of thousands of households and businesses to high-speed broadband since Governor Noem took office in 2019. Over $269.5 million has been invested into broadband expansion in South Dakota.

South Dakotans should never be left behind because of the small-town way of life they’ve chosen to build for themselves and for their families. Thanks to Governor Noem’s continuous efforts, more and more South Dakotans are reaping the benefits of expanded opportunities in education, entertainment, and commerce,” said GOED Commissioner Chris Schilken.

This investment will be crucial for South Dakota’s workforce development and future economic efforts. The goal is to create vibrant, connected communities across the state.

This is South Dakota’s eighth round of broadband expansion grants since 2019. Grant applications will be available soon on the Connect SD website.

###