So, are all Dakota Scout debates going to feature Jon Hansen?

Since September, Mr. Sneve has continued to cover and report on Rep. Hansen while failing to inform his readers of his personal relationship.
That tweet comes from South Dakota Democrat activist Briggs Warren, as he took after Dakota Scout co-founder Joe Sneve over his objectivity with regards to State Rep. Jon Hansen this past February because of what he perceived as bias arising from their close friendship.
Why do I bring this up? I just received an e-mail story from The Dakota Scout about the debate they had been advertising that they’re co-hosting tonight, which notes in part…
“…having a conversation with key players from both sides of the issue will help our friends and neighbors learn more about this consequential topic,” said Joe Sneve, co-founder of The Dakota Scout. “So we’re grateful to both Rep. Hansen and Ms. Burns-Thompson for their willingness to answer question in the open for everyone to hear.”
Well, reporting the facts of a story is one thing, but featuring him in an event they’re sponsoring?
When it was originally written by Briggs, you take it with a grain of salt. But 6 months later when the Dakota Scout is sponsoring a debate featuring the same person one of the co-owners had previously been tweaked for his close personal relationship with, it kind of leaves you wondering if maybe Briggs had a point.
Are all Dakota Scout debates going to feature Jon Hansen?
The South Dakota Federation of Republican Women and The Sioux River Republican Women lined up the participants in this debate without input from The Dakota Scout.
This is a chicken/egg issue. The Sioux River Republican Women was created by people opposed to the CO2 pipeline, who wanted to provide Jon Hansen with a forum. Without Jon Hansen, it is unlikely the group would have been organized. Many, if not most, of its members have not participated in past Republican Party events.
Many people opposing the pipelines just say Hansen doesn’t help organize or do anything unless he can speak. He shows up and gives a speech and leaves. They aren’t impressed.
The reality is that speaking is all Hansen can do. The PUC has heard the public testimony, and that window has closed. It’s all over but the grandstanding, which will likely continue after the PUC makes their decision.
Utilities are private corporations created to make money, and they have always used eminent domain to deliver their products. Electricity, water, natural gas, oil, telecommunications, all use eminent domain. While in a few municipalities the water and electric service are supplied by city-owned entities, that is not the case elsewhere. Most of us purchase our utilities from private corporations or co-ops. These organizations have benefitted from government grants and tax incentives but they are still privately owned and profitable.
The only way to stop this is to stop the grants and tax incentives. They’ll still use eminent domain to transport their products in the markets that will be profitable, but will leave the unprofitable ones in the dust. It’s kind of funny that the blog post that immediately follows this one is about rural broadband, and a government grant to get it to everybody in the state, even if that means laying cable across property owned by people who are afraid of it.
agreed: let’s stop the tax, subsidies and government mandates supporting the ethanol industry and get back to $2 corn as fast as we can.
That’s exactly what Hansen is hoping for, I’ve never seen a state representative who so desires media attention, and that’s saying something.
Like Governor Noem said “Hansen chasing headlines and trying to tell businesses what to do.”
As a pro lifer we need a new leader who can effectively stop abortion from taking over SD. Hansen has alienated way too many people to be a good leader.
Pro lifers should be terrified that Jon Hansen is leading this effort. He is not competent to lead such an effort.
“Weiland’s perspective is that South Dakotans want the voters, rather than the Legislature, to decide whether abortion should be legal. He cited a Mason-Dixon poll that found 65% of respondents preferred a public vote. “So we know we’re on solid ground in terms of letting the people decide,” Weiland said. He expects to file about 60,000 signatures in mid-November.
We’ve raised enough money to sort of fulfill our mission today,” he said about the Life Defense Fund’s finances. “If they do make the ballot, you can assume millions of dollars from pro-abortion groups will flow into the state, and we’re going to have to match that” [Bob Mercer, “Life Defense Fund Fights to Keep Abortion Off SD Ballot,” KELO-TV, 2023.08.17].”
35k signatures are required. Raised enough money to challenge petition signatures? Get a clue. This is not a serious effort.
Cats, dogs living together total chaos! South Dakota turns blue! Egads!
The “decline to sign” campaign has been an in sane waste of money and effort. An issue like a portion is going to easily exceed the signature threshold, and to no one’s surprise, Weiland has indicated that they will have far more signatures than they need.
Every dollar spent on that effort is a dollar that can no longer be spent on the actual campaign next year.
It is amazing how many people will put their names and addresses on petitions which will turn into mailing lists sold to anybody who wants to send them junk mail.
If you stood in front of Walmart and just asked “may I have your name and address?” to everybody who walked by, somebody would likely call the police about a creepy random guy in the parking lot. But shove a piece of paper on a clipboard in somebody’s face and they are happy to provide that information. Go figure.
Sneve & Goss are mouth pieces for the crazies. I can’t speak for Ellis. The former will ruin his newspaper. It’s not unbiased reporting.
The Dakota Scout is another SDGOP news outlet.