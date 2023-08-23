So, are all Dakota Scout debates going to feature Jon Hansen?

Since September, Mr. Sneve has continued to cover and report on Rep. Hansen while failing to inform his readers of his personal relationship. — Briggs Warren (@BriggsWarrenSF) February 21, 2023

That tweet comes from South Dakota Democrat activist Briggs Warren, as he took after Dakota Scout co-founder Joe Sneve over his objectivity with regards to State Rep. Jon Hansen this past February because of what he perceived as bias arising from their close friendship.

Why do I bring this up? I just received an e-mail story from The Dakota Scout about the debate they had been advertising that they’re co-hosting tonight, which notes in part…

“…having a conversation with key players from both sides of the issue will help our friends and neighbors learn more about this consequential topic,” said Joe Sneve, co-founder of The Dakota Scout. “So we’re grateful to both Rep. Hansen and Ms. Burns-Thompson for their willingness to answer question in the open for everyone to hear.”

Read that here.

Well, reporting the facts of a story is one thing, but featuring him in an event they’re sponsoring?

When it was originally written by Briggs, you take it with a grain of salt. But 6 months later when the Dakota Scout is sponsoring a debate featuring the same person one of the co-owners had previously been tweaked for his close personal relationship with, it kind of leaves you wondering if maybe Briggs had a point.

Are all Dakota Scout debates going to feature Jon Hansen?