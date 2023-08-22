Gov. Noem Visits Southern Border

Joins Border Security Press Conference

EAGLE PASS, T.X. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and four of her Republican Governor colleagues highlighted the total breakdown of the rule of law at America’s southern border. Governor Noem joined a border security press conference hosted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Eagle Pass, Texas. They were joined by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

“America’s border has become a warzone, so we’re sending soldiers,” said Governor Noem. “The Biden Administration should be sending help to Texas, but Republican governors are stepping up, instead. We will do everything in our power to keep South Dakotans safe.”

Two years ago, when Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for help securing the Southern border, Governor Kristi Noem was the first governor to send National Guard. Earlier this summer, Governor Noem committed to sending at least 50 National Guard soldiers to Texas to help them secure the border.

Photos from the press conference can be found here, here, and here.

Governor Noem also took an aerial helicopter tour of the southern border. A photo from the tour can be found here.

“These Governors here with me today are deploying military and law enforcement officers to help Texas secure the border,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “There is a reason the United Nations has named the border between the United States and Mexico the deadliest land border in the entire world. President Biden is responsible for that deadly border, and we’re not going to stand idly by. We, as states, share an obligation and that’s to step up and address this unparalleled catastrophe caused by President Biden.”

While at the southern border, Governor Noem attended an Operation Lone Star Briefing, as well as a briefing from Customs and Border Patrol. These briefings focused on the dire situation at the southern border and what governors can do to help secure the country. A photo can be found here.

