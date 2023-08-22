Gov. Noem Visits Southern Border
Joins Border Security Press Conference
EAGLE PASS, T.X. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and four of her Republican Governor colleagues highlighted the total breakdown of the rule of law at America’s southern border. Governor Noem joined a border security press conference hosted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Eagle Pass, Texas. They were joined by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.
“America’s border has become a warzone, so we’re sending soldiers,” said Governor Noem. “The Biden Administration should be sending help to Texas, but Republican governors are stepping up, instead. We will do everything in our power to keep South Dakotans safe.”
Two years ago, when Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for help securing the Southern border, Governor Kristi Noem was the first governor to send National Guard. Earlier this summer, Governor Noem committed to sending at least 50 National Guard soldiers to Texas to help them secure the border.
Photos from the press conference can be found here, here, and here.
Governor Noem also took an aerial helicopter tour of the southern border. A photo from the tour can be found here.
“These Governors here with me today are deploying military and law enforcement officers to help Texas secure the border,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “There is a reason the United Nations has named the border between the United States and Mexico the deadliest land border in the entire world. President Biden is responsible for that deadly border, and we’re not going to stand idly by. We, as states, share an obligation and that’s to step up and address this unparalleled catastrophe caused by President Biden.”
While at the southern border, Governor Noem attended an Operation Lone Star Briefing, as well as a briefing from Customs and Border Patrol. These briefings focused on the dire situation at the southern border and what governors can do to help secure the country. A photo can be found here.
###
10 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Visits Southern Border”
Who paid for this grandstanding stunt?
You
Cartoon character
And we already have two dakota septic tank floaters bobbing to the top.
Our Governor’s unique sense of distressed fashion makes the Iowa Governor look like she’s from Iowa and not a potential VIP contender. From the look on Kim Reynold’s face, she has nothing but disdain for Governor Noem with her fatigue trucker cap, no belt on her jeans, and holes in her knees. Governor Noem has Reynold’s out “countried”. She might knock off other VP contenders, one at a time.
what holes in the knees? And if the pants stay up without a belt, why bother to wear one?
And candidates are not supposed to wear hats.
Not sure what you are looking at…the picture shown with this thread looks like a normal photo that any politician has taken. Maybe your NDS has reached the terminal phase and you are imagining things that aren’t there?
ANON at 11:00–pardon me, I blew up the picture and the Governor’s blue jeans are not tastefully shredded. I am all for her country fashion…no belt..the Governor definitely knows how to wear blue jeans. Nothing wrong with the fatigue hat…in fact it is just the right touch…look at the expression on Governor Reynold’s face…not exactly pure love.
i wouldn’t try and guess why the ia gov has a sour look. they’re all there for a serious purpose. reynolds’ expression probably stems more from the general pain of being a republican leader in the era of trump’s unending “presidency.”
“look at the expression on Governor Reynold’s face…not exactly pure love.”
That picture is an instant in time. How many pictures have you seen that in the instant it was taken, the result looks like the subject was stone cold wasted when they actually were not?