From my mailbox, State Representative Sue Peterson, who is a candidate for State Senate in the coming year, will be hosting a fundraiser in Sioux Falls on September 7 featuring Attorney General Marty Jackley as the guest of honor:
Given that it is rumored to be a marquee primary race, it’s an interesting list of names showing up on the co-host list, including the Lt. Governor, State Auditor Rich Sattgast, State Treasurer Josh Haeder, several members of team Rounds, and a number of legislators.
13 thoughts on “Rep. Sue Peterson having fundraiser featuring Atty General on September 7”
The “ask” for co-hosts was, I am told, $1,000. 73 co-hosts if i heard it right.
If that is true, this is a very amazing show of strength; she will haul in $100,000 in one event.
remarkable.
I highly doubt all those people gave her $1,000. I see several known to not like her as a legislator. We’re they asked? Or does she continue to use the same names of previous supporters without asking.
The $1000 ask for co-hosts is accurate. That will be quite the haul.
What do you want to bet Alex suddenly decides to run for re-election to the city council rather than go head-to-head with Sue?
The Wanna Be Kingmaker for Jensen’s City Council campaign has not yet entered the chat.
Of course the co-hosts have donated $ 1,000…she is clearly a rising star who has attracted a broad range of Republican support.
Dana Dykhouse is Jensen’s boss. And he’s hosting for Sue.
Sue Peterson for Majority leader or president pro temp?
Some of the co hosts have given her $5k to a pac also. They hate the establishment and for some reason see her as ground zero in the senate race.
“They hate the establishment …”
LOL. While this list contains some names from along a wide range of the political spectrum, by and large, this list IS the mushy middle Establishment.
Most of whom would be Democrats if they lived in a state in which “- D” would get them elected.
The event is being held at the Minnehaha Country Club for chist sake!
I think that comment was in reference to the Assams/Kools…
If you start taking out the people from Pierre and other towns outside her district the list gets a lot shorter. Why are John Mills, Ryan Maher and the Rounds staffers such big Sue supporters?
The night before Trump brings his 2023 Indictment Tour to Rapid City. Quite a doubleheader. The Crazy Train is working overtime that week!