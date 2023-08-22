As Dem Party chair falls, Dems slip behind independents for first time ever

As South Dakota Democrats toss their chair on the figurative burn pile, one important item that should be noted is that it coincides with a big occasion – the number of people identifying as Democrat has slipped below the number of people who prefer no party label, choosing to identify as no party affiliation or independent.

With democrats at 150,886, the combined Independents/No Party Affiliation registrants are now 151,109, outpacing Democrat registration in the state for the first time ever!

Republican registration still outpaces the two combined, maintaining dominance.

The lesson? It should be a huge wake-up call to to everyone that when you quit doing the things that a political party is supposed to do, the end result is irrelevance.