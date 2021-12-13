Gov. Noem Announces Bill to Restore Protections for Prayer in Schools
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem released the text of legislation to restore protections for prayer in schools. This bill will guarantee an opportunity to pray in schools at the start of every school day.
“Every student deserves the opportunity to begin their day with a calm, silent moment,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I hope students will take this opportunity to say a quick prayer or reflect on their upcoming day. However they choose to take advantage of this time, it will be beneficial to students and teachers alike.”
Governor Noem previewed this legislation earlier this year when she promised to put prayer back in South Dakota schools. You can read the legislation here.
###
5 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Announces Bill to Restore Protections for Prayer in Schools ”
Great, she can use schools as a human shield for her own vanity project challenge to church and state.
Your link to read the legislation does not work.
Currently Americans for the Separation of Church and State publishes a “Know Your Rights Student Guide. Those rights are: Students, Did You Know:
1.You have the right to pray, discuss, or express your own personal beliefs with your friends and peers as long as you don’t disrupt class. You can form religious clubs and groups too, as long as they are started and run by students, not the school or teachers, and follow the same rules as all student clubs.
2. Teachers can’t make you pray at school or at any school event, and they can’t kick you out of a club or off a team if you refuse to pray.
2. And they can’t say one religion is true or correct or teach religious beliefs instead of facts (like creationism instead of evolution).
Cool! Does that mean the Satanic Church can have their prayers too? How about Wiccans?
To set aside a time for prayer violates the federal law. I don’t see any way this law can happen and be constitutional.