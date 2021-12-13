Gov. Noem Announces Bill to Restore Protections for Prayer in Schools

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem released the text of legislation to restore protections for prayer in schools. This bill will guarantee an opportunity to pray in schools at the start of every school day.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to begin their day with a calm, silent moment,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I hope students will take this opportunity to say a quick prayer or reflect on their upcoming day. However they choose to take advantage of this time, it will be beneficial to students and teachers alike.”

Governor Noem previewed this legislation earlier this year when she promised to put prayer back in South Dakota schools. You can read the legislation here .

