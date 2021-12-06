Gov. Noem Announces Themes of 2021 Budget Address

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced the primary themes of her 2021 Budget Address:

“South Dakota has the strongest economy in America right now, but that success does not stem from government. It stems from our people and from the Freedom that they enjoy. This year, as with years past, we will continue to focus on our people and their future.”

Gov. Noem will lay out her recommendations to lawmakers on how to responsibly manage South Dakota’s historic revenues, our strong economy, as well as federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

South Dakota’s economic strength is reflected by Governor Noem’s recent “Best Governor in America” ranking by the American Legislative Exchange Council and South Dakota’s top-five ranking in “Freedom in the 50 States” by the CATO Institute.

The 2021 Budget Address will take place in the South Dakota House of Representatives at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 7. The address will be livestreamed on South Dakota Public Broadcasting, SD.net, and Facebook.com/GovNoem.

###